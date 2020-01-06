Members of the Standing Committee on Education and Economic Growth will be receiving a briefing on school nutrition programming during a meeting January 21.
Chef John Pritchard of Pure Kitchen Catering will be presenting to the committee, which is chaired by Green Party MLA Karla Bernard. The meeting is slated for 1:30 p.m. in the Legislative Assembly Chamber at the Hon. George Coles Building.
The committee members are Health and Wellness Minister James Aylward, Third Party Leader Sonny Gallant, Charlottetown- Brighton MLA Ole Hammarlund, Social Development and Housing Minister Ernie Hudson and Cornwall-Meadowbank MLA Heath MacDonald.
