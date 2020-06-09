The Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food (AGRI) will be meeting Wednesday night to consider supplementary estimates for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau will be appearing before the committee along with Deputy Minister Chris Forbes and Christine Walker, Assistant Deputy Minister, Corporate Management Branch. Committee members will also hear from Canadian Food Inspection Agency representatives Colleen Barnes ( Vice-President, Policy and Programs) and Dominique Osterrath, (Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Management). The meeting, to be held by videoconference will begin at 6 p.m. Atlantic time.
