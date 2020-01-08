The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will be meeting January 30 to discuss the regulations for the Water Act.
Committee members will receive a briefing on draft Sewage Disposal System Regulations and Water Withdrawal Regulations under the Water Act by the Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change. The meeting is slated for 10 a.m. in the Legislative Assembly Chamber at the Hon. George Coles Building.
Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle chairs the committee. The other members are Finance Minister Darlene Compton, O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson, Summerside-South Drive MLA Stephen Howatt, Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund and Tignish-Palmer Road MLA Hal Perry.
