Members of the Special Committee on Climate Change will be learning more about the California Healthy Soils Program during a meeting planned for October 22.
Representatives of the California Department of Food and Agriculture will be appearing via videoconference during a meeting slated for 1:30 p.m. The meeting, which will take place in the Legislative Assembly Chamber, Hon. George Coles Building, will be live-streamed on the Legislative Assembly’s website and Facebook page.
The committee34 is chaired by Green Party MLA Lynne Lund. The other members are Interim Liberal leader Sonny Gallant, Environment, Energy and Climate Change Minister Natalie Jameson, Summerside-South Drive MLA Stephen Howard, Government House Leader Sidney MacEwen and Tignish-Palmer Road MLA Hal Perry.
