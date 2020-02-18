The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will continue its study into the draft Water Act regulations at a meeting this Thursday.
The committee, chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle, will receive a briefing from officials from the department of Environment, Water and Climate Change. The meeting is slated for 10 am in the is Legislative Chamber at the Coles Building.
The other members of the committee are Finance Minister Darlene Compton, Green MLA's Lynne Lund (Wilmot-Summerside) and Stephen Howard (Summerside-South Drive) and Liberals Robert Henderson (O'Leary-Inverness) and Hal Perry (Tignish-Palmer Road).
