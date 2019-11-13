The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability is asking Executive Council to make a study conducted by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) on the acquisition of 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside Bedeque area a matter of public record.
Morell-Donagh MLA Sidney MacEwen made the request after the committee heard a presentation from IRAC Chair Scott MacKenzie on the Lands Protection Act as part of its investigation into the transaction.
A series of paper transactions this summer resulted in a company with Rebecca Irving as the sole shareholder owning the land. She is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving, who is CEO of Master Packaging and president of Indian River Farms. Her uncle, Robert Irving, is president of Cavendish Farms.
This is the same land three companies with ties to the Irvings tried to purchase earlier this year. The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission recommended the sales be turned down and the former Liberal government agreed.
Brendel Farms (which lists Derrick, Dwight, Megan and Crystal Gardiner as directors) incorporated another company known as Haslemere Farms Limited on July 17. Ownership of the land in question was transferred from Brendel to Haslemere Farms. Rebecca Irving then purchased Haslemere Farms and changed the company name to Red Fox Acres Limited.
The land transaction happened when the Gardeners owned Haslemere. Since the company was purchased rather than the land, IRAC was not involved.
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson asked IRAC to look into the sale. The company maintains it meets the requirements of the Business Corporation Act, which was passed last June by the previous Liberal administration.
Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund said she would like to know the scope and/or terms of reference the commission was given. MacEwen said he had no problem asking for that and the committee agreed to include that in the request.
Opposition Agriculture and Land Critic Michele Beaton asked the committee to launch an investigation into the transaction but she is not a permanent committee member. However, she did attend the meeting when MacKenzie appeared. She urged the committee to consider recommending changes to the Business Corporation Act to make it more transparent in terms of naming shareholders when its report was presented to the legislature.
MacEwen agreed, adding "Hopefully by that time it’s a moot point and it’s done in the Legislature, but that would be a good recommendation for the committee. He asked Committee Clerk Ryan Reddin to note that recommendation for whenever the committee talks about its report to the Legislature.
Summerside-South Drive MLA Steve Howard said he would also like to see changes under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act to make the land search on more points available to the public. Committee Chair Corey Deagle said that was something the committee could discuss when preparing its report.
