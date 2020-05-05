The House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will begin its study of how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the country's agriculture industry later today.
The meeting, which is slated for 6 p.m. Atlantic time via videoconference will hear from Chris Forbes who is deputy minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food as well as Frédéric Seppey, Assistant Deputy Minister, Market and Industry Services Branch.
The committee, chaired by New Brunswick MP Pat Finnigan, will also hear from Colleen Barnes, Vice-President, Policy and Programs at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The session is slated to run until 8 p.m. Atlantic time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.