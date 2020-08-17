The House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will be meeting by videoconference August 21 to begin its study on support measures for Canadian poultry and egg farmers.
The committee will hear from Benoît Fontaine and Michael Laliberté from Chicken Farmers of Canada; Roger Pelissero and Tim Lambert from Egg Farmers of Canada; Darren Ference and Phil Boyd representing Turkey Farmers of Canada; Brian Bilkes and Drew Black from the Canadian Hatching Egg Producers; Joël Cormier and Jean-Michel Laurin from the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council and Kerry Towle, Vice President, Industry and Government Relations from Sofina Foods Inc.
The hearing is slated to begin at 3 p.m. Atlantic time. The committee will also be meeting in-camera August 19 at 3 p.m. Atlantic time to begin to draft a report on its study of business risk management programs.
