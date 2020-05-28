The Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will continue its study on the federal response to the COVID-19 Pandemic by videoconference Friday afternoon.
The committee will hear from Benoît Fontaine, President and Michael Laliberté, Executive Director of Chicken Farmers of Canada, Jeff Nielsen and Erin Gowriluk of Grain Growers of Canada; Dave Carey, Vice-President, Government and Industry Relations from the Canadian Canola Growers Association; Joël Cormier and Jean-Michel Laurin of the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council and Rory McAlpine, Senior Vice-President, Government and Industry Relations for Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.