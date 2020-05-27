The Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will be meeting this afternoon to continue its study on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the agriculture sector.
The videoconference session will hear from Ryan Koeslag and Janet Krayden from the Canadian Mushrooms Growers' Association; Cyr Couturier and Portia MacDonald-Dewhirst representing the Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council; Ken Forth and Sue Williams of the Foreign Agricultural Resource Management Services; Pierre Lampron, David Wiens and Bobby Matheson from Dairy Farmers of Canada and Mathieu Frigon and Michael Barrett representing Dairy Processors Association of Canada.
The meeting is slated to begin at 5 p.m. Atlantic time.
