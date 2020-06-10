Derwin Clow joked there has not been this much traffic in Freetown since the trains stopped running.
For well over a half hour, a caravan of milk trucks, tractors, cars and trucks festooned with balloons and even a full size model of a dairy cow made the circle around the yard of Cassialane Holsteins on June 4. It was the last day the century plus farm belonged to the Clow family.
Health issues forced Derwin and his family to sell the farm that has been in his family for seven generations. As he and his family reviewed the procession, taking time to share a laugh and a kind word with everybody that passed, Derwin admitted to having plenty of often conflicting emotions.
"I am honoured and humbled at how many of our friends and neighbours have turned out," Derwin said. "We have made some great friends in this industry and our community. This is a very special place."
Derwin and siblings Julie and Darla grew up on the dairy farm with Derwin taking over the operation from his father, the late Colbourne Clow, who was inducted posthumously into the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2006.
"I learned so much from dad and from all the other farmers I was associated with over the years," he said. "Farming has changed so much over the years. I didn't always have the answers for every situation but I had the phone numbers of the people that did. There is so much knowledge and talent within the Island farm community."
Derwin was always a believer in being open to both change and technology and he was one of the first farmers in the province to have cameras in his barn so his herd could be monitored using an iPhone app. Like most dairy farmers in the province, he shipped his milk to ADL in Summerside and company representatives and milk trucks were out in full force for the celebration.
He was always hoping to be able to hand over the farm to his son, Evan, but after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis just over a year ago, he and his wife Janet realized their life would be taking them in a different direction. Janet also grew up on a dairy farm in Hamilton.
While he is disappointed the farm will be leaving the family, Derwin said they are happy it will remain a working dairy operation . They sold the farm, their herd of 70 animals and their milk quota to Hendrick Lensvelt, who is relocating to the Island from Ontario. The Clow family is renting until they decide their next move.
Marleen Wolfe of All Farms Reality (who both handled the sale and organized the tribute) said there were actually two buyers bidding for the property. Wolfe, who is based in PEI but sells farm properties throughout the Maritimes, said it was very important to the Clow family the operation continue as a dairy farm and "I am happy we were able to make that happen."
For Derwin's mother, Blanche, the day also unleashed a flood of emotions. Although she officially retired from farming some time earlier, he made frequent visits to the farm where she and her late husband lived, raised their three children and were active in their industry and community.
"I grew up on a dairy farm with five red-haired brothers and I said there were two things I would never do in my life- marry a dairy farmer or somebody with red hair," she jokes. "I ended up doing both."
Blanche and her husband were long-time leaders in 4-H and she was actively involved with the Women in Support of Agriculture for a number of years. They passed that spirit of involvement on to Derwin, who has been active in both the Federation of Agriculture and the National Farmers Union. He added "I always believed in making your voice heard and putting your ideas forward."
Blanche added "this farm has been so much a part of my life. It's hard to think it belongs to somebody else now. There are just so many memories."
