The Coronavirus outbreak that is now spreading its tentacles across the globe is the "black swan" impacting agriculture markets in 2020, maintains Philip Shaw.
Shaw is a farmer and agricultural economist who grows corn, wheat and soybeans on 865 acres near Dresden, Ontario. In economic terms, a black swan is an unpredictable event that is beyond what is normally expected of a situation and has potentially severe consequences. According to the website Investopedia, black swan events are "characterized by their extreme rarity, their severe impact, and the practice of explaining widespread failure to predict them as simple folly in hindsight."
He told a recent cereals and oilseeds conference held in Summerside the economic devastation caused by the virus is adding to downward pressure on cereal and corn prices caused by a large crops last year in South America and predictions of a major North American crop in 2020. The Dow Jones experienced its worst one day decline ever in early March.
Shaw explained that Asia, which is the part of the world that has the greatest potential for growth in terms of cereal and oilseeds exports, is also one of the hardest hit areas for the virus.
Add to that uncertainty on the transportation front caused by a rail strike late last year and, more recently, blockades that essentially cut off rail service to eastern Canada for weeks. While product is now moving, there are significant backlogs and Shaw said it will be some time yet before the full cost of the blockades in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs is calculated but he predicted the damage would be significant.
"Prices are flat now for both corn and soybeans," he said.
He explained another major factor is over $20 billion in what are called Market Facilitation Payments south of the border. At a level he said Canadian producers "could only dream about" the payments allow American producers a longer time to sell.
He said much of the payment is recapitalized on the farm usually in fixed assets. He argued the payments have pushed the basis level for corn and soybeans beyond what it would normally be. Shaw said the corn crop this year is projected to be the biggest since 2015. However, changes in federal government policy under the Donald Trump administration have meant less of that crop will be going to the production of biofuels.
That is just one of the many ways the outspoken American president has impacted agriculture around the world, especially on the trade front, pointing to such things as the renegotiation of the North American free trade agreement, trade wars with China and tariffs on a host of agricultural products.
"He has been a game changer," Shaw said. "We will have to wait and see what happens in the election in November and what impact that will have."
Shaw said there was also significant movement in the Canadian dollar over the last year, going from a low of 74 cents to a high of over 77 cents. Basically, as the dollar goes down, he said domestic prices for grain tend to increase.
He told the meeting the grain basic price is higher in PEI due to the transportation costs and he urged Island growers to "seize the opportunities as they present themselves." Shaw noted Island growers have built a successful industry and while there will always be challenges, he is expecting that to continue.
