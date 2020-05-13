The Learning Lounge Sessions, typically hosted on the trade show floor at the annual meeting of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association, are going virtual.
While staff are sheltering at home, or social distancing within their operations, CPMA will be offering weekly member webinars, each Wednesday from May 20 to June 10, to learn more about the latest in the fresh produce sector and what businesses can expect throughout the supply chain as the industry collectively moves forward.
The first session on the May 20 will deal with food safety. A senior CFIA representative, along with representatives from the universities executing the Canadian Food Safety Fund will provide information regulations and research driven towards an even safer Canadian produce supply.
Next up with be a session on retail and food service May 27. Canada is a country of vast landmass and largely concentrated populations, but everyone must eat! Long supply chains, regional consumer preferences, harsh climates and so much more influence how food is delivered to consumers – either through retail or foodservice. To help industry understand the influencers that impact doing business in Canada, a panel of buyers will speak to their experiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast.
The focus will shift to the wholesale sector June 3. To remain relevant and service an ever-changing clientele, wholesalers need to focus on the right products at the right time, at the right price for their clients – all while keeping an eye on what is on the horizon that could impact how they service those clients. Wholesalers from across Canada will provide insight on this rapidly evolving part of the business and what it takes to be successful today and tomorrow.
The final session June 10 will focus on innovation in production, packaging and distribution. A panel of experts will speak to advances in production practices, eliminating unnecessary packaging without impacting quality and freshness, and changes to how produce is packaged and prepared for sale to consumers. All of the sessions will begin at 3 p.m. Atlantic time.
