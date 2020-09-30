As the harvest ramps up across the country, the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada is expecting a decrease compared to the volume in warehouses at the end of the 2019 growing season.
"The production outlook is mixed after parts of Eastern Canada experienced one of their driest seasons on record while growers in Western Canada work feverishly to harvest their crop
from the ground after Mother Nature’s early onset of winter prevented them from doing so last year," Kevin MacIsaac said in an industry report issued September 20.
Based on current information, the general manager said it is expected that Canadian production could be off by at least 6,000,000 hundredweight. He went on to say "If yields do not continue to add weight in late maturing varieties and the last harvested fields, production decreases could approach 8,500,000 hundredweight below last year’s crop."
The general manager explained these estimates assume and hope that all of Canada’s 363,470 planted acres will get harvested. Last year, growers were unable to harvest 20,230 acres in the country due to cold and wet weather and he cautioned "Nothing is for certain until the last potato is in the bin, however this growing season may have changed supply availability in at least two sectors of the industry representing table and processing.
He noted promising crops in Quebec and Ontario will not likely be enough to cover off decreases in tablestock production in PEI and New Brunswick.
"Processors also will likely see tightened supply to meet the needs of recently expanded plants in Alberta and Manitoba, with an overall crop projected to be one of the lowest going back to 2011," he said. " In addition, fryers were already playing catch up to a market demand radically reduced by COVID-19 in the spring and then coming back sooner than expected this summer. Unfortunately, this occurred after raw product had moved to other channels and contracted volume for the 2020 crop was reduced across North America."
MacIsaac said the growing season has been "disappointingly dry" for most PEI potato growers with the central growing region being particularly hard hit." He explained the hope now is later maturing varieties such as Russet Burbank may be able to hold on as rain eventually appears this fall.
"Industry sources feel the overall yield could be down anywhere from 15-25%. As Canada’s largest grower, that could reduce production by five million hundred weight and make it one of the lowest crops since back in 2001 when the province experienced a major drought," the general manager said."There has been some limited early harvest of table, chip, and processing potatoes. Some growers will begin harvest next week but for many, the week of September 28 will signal the roll of potatoes into storage."
Turning to New Brunswick, he said conditions continue to be dry and with no appreciable rain for three weeks. He characterized the early harvest on chipstock and field fry potatoes as
"disappointing" with growers reporting yields in the 200-250 cwt./acre range. Many fields had a
reduced set which produced good size but lower tonnage. The general manager said the drought has taken its toll on varieties such as Goldrush and Norkotahs, but growers are still hopeful on Innovators and Burbanks.
Initial industry predictions point to a reduction in excess of 30% for this crop. A 5,000,000 hundred weight reduction would make it one of the lowest crops in the last 19 years. The harvest has begun for most growers.
The growing season in Quebec was dry resulting in some lower yields on early varieties, but MacIsaac noted good moisture has been received over the last month. He added "This should provide a decent finish for one of the better growing provinces in the country this season. Early harvest has been ongoing for some time. Growers report good size as a result of lighter set in
some fields. Later varieties, particularly russets should bring up the yield average."
Although some of the early table harvest in Ontario started off a bit light due to hot weather, fields now being dug are providing good yields. He noted increased chip consumption and resulting contract volume increased planted acreage this spring. Projections are for the province's crop to be up by 1,000,000 hundred weight over last year.
"Excess heat during the summer has taken the top off the Manitoba crop this myear with yields down 10-12%," he said. "Temperatures dipped below freezing on September 8th and again on September 17th, so the yield potential has been halted on the later varieties. Trial results on some of the newer processing varieties such as Clearwater and Ivory have not responded favorably to the stresses in this growing season. Overall yields in the province last year were 345 cwt./acre. At this time yields are estimated at 315-320 cwt./acre."
The general manager said harvest conditions are good compared to last year’s horrific conditions and "growers are anxious to get their crop under cover but even
with 100% success, the additional 2,500,000 hundred weight over 2019, will likely still be short on supply needed to feed the JR Simplot plant expansion in Portage La Prairie."
He noted the table crop in Manitoba is variable with some good and some lower yields. Quality is good although some producers are finding that skin setting seems slower this year keeping harvest progress on a tight schedule. MacIsaac said the dry soil conditions also make for more difficult harvest conditions to prevent bruising in the fresh crop.
Even with hot and dry conditions, the crop in Saskatchewan appeared good throughout the season. The general manager noted harvest is underway with about one third of the crop under cover by September 20.
MacIsaac said many growers in Alberta have been disappointed in their yields so far, however they are also hopeful that the harvest in the last couple of weeks will bring up the overall yield in the province. The crop is of very good quality with high gravities and size – just not enough of it.
In addition to a yield reduction, he noted growers were also affected by processing volume cutbacks in the spring, reducing planted acreage by 2,000 acres.
"Early production estimates would put the crop 1,500,000 hundred weight below last year. Processing supply will be tight in the province as the new Cavendish Farms plant expansion in
Lethbridge was counting on production to meet its increased needs. The seed crop is looking good considering the acreage that was lost to drown outs in early June."
He noted the growing season in British Columbia has provided for a high yielding crop which could exceed last year’s 325 cwt./acre. Harvest for the fresh market has been ongoing for some time and the harvest was approximately half done by September 20.
