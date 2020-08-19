Dr. David Gray, Dean, of the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture, will serve on the Steering Committee of the North American Agricultural Advisory Network. (NAAAN) This network links existing agricultural extension communities with one another and with stakeholders in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The network serves as a link for the North American communities-of-practice with colleagues across the world through its active membership in the Global Forum for Rural Advisory Services headquartered in Switzerland.
The NAAAN will carry out its work through three broad components: 1) knowledge development and management; 2) networking; and 3) policy advocacy. NAAAN will focus its initial efforts in three thematic areas to build from existing programs and activities that include: 1) the role of advisory services in biodefense/biosecurity and the management of natural disasters; 2) climate change and the contribution of advisory services in improving soil and water management; and, 3) agricultural advisory services building skills and career development for youth. Working groups are being established around each of these thematic areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.