In keeping with the physical distancing guidelines now in place across the country, the annual meeting of Dairy Farmers of Canada will be held virtually on July 14.
The meeting will focus primarily on those matters related to official Annual General Meeting business and therefore will be limited to dairy producers, DFC members and their staff and DFC associate members and their staff. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Atlantic time.
Participants will hear an update from Pierre Lampron, the organization's president, and a financial report from Sylvie Larose, the vice-president of finance. There will also be the a COVID-19 update, a question and answer session, nominations to the board of directors and a video from the Dairy farmers of Manitoba, who will be hosting the 2021 annual meeting.
