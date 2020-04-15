When the board of directors made the decision to cancel the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale for the first time in its 69 year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Freda Jay said it was a "difficult and emotional" time for the entire industry.
The organizers had hoped to go with a modified event on March 20 that would have seen the auction sale done virtually. However, in the end, the directors decided to err on the side of caution and cancelled the sale. Jay, who is public relations chair, said there have been a number of positive developments since then.
Shortly after the show was cancelled, Atlantic Beef Products Inc. made a $3,000 donation to Easter Seals. That is the amount the event normally raises for the campaign and company president Russ Mallard explained "we are a firm believer in the show and in Easter Seals and we were happy to do it." On a personal note, Mallard said he missed the show adding "it is always a sign that spring is around the corner and I look forward to next year."
Meanwhile, three companies that planned to be in the buyer's circle have also shown their support. David Ross, who is the district sales manager for Sollio Agriculture (formerly Atlantic Farm Services Inc and Coop Atlantic before that), explained they normally partner with the Agro-Coop County store in Charlottetown to bid at the sale. This year, he said the Kensington Farmers Co-op was also planning to join them.
"We still wanted to show our support for the exhibitors and the industry," Ross said.
The three companies have made a $1,400 donation to Easter Seals, as well as a $100 donation to each of the 16 4-H members who were planning to exhibit in the show. He said the three companies intend to be back in the bidding at next year's show.
The Department of Agriculture and Land has stepped up to the plate to contribute $20,500 to help offset some of the financial losses. In a statement, the department notes "we recognize Island producers as a critical contributor to the entire food chain. Every individual and business has been impacted by the public health measures brought in to combat COVID-19."
The department statement goes on to say "we recognizes the decision to cancel the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale has had negative financial implications for the exhibitors, and were pleased to provide the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale with $ 20,500 to offset some of this loss and recognize exhibitors for their many months of hard work leading up to the event. Supporting farm families and agriculture's next generation will help us build an even more resilient industry."
Jay added some buyers who were planning to attend the sale have stepped up and purchased steers, or parts of steers, from the exhibitors they traditionally have supported. She is now developing a list of the all of the buyers, adding the directors plan to recognize their efforts .
"We know that due to COVID-19, not all buyers were able to purchase this year, but from all the phone calls and messages we received from all the businesses we know we have all your moral support, and it meant a great deal to everyone involved in our Easter Beef Show and Sale," Jay said on the organization's social media channels.
She said the emphasis now turns to getting ready for next year, adding the directors and exhibitors are determined to make the 70th Easter Beef Show and Sale the best ever.
