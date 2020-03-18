After hoping to hold a call-in sale this Friday, the directors of the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale have now decided to cancel the event in light of continuing COVID-19 developments.
The show was originally slated to take place Thursday at the Eastlink Centre with the sale the following day. However, the need for social distancing resulting from the worldwide virus outbreak resulted in a new approach. A grading and scoring process was to used on farm to determine the champions with a call in sale that would be live streamed on Friday.
However, the directors announced Tuesday the event was being cancelled. The social media notice indicates "Atlantic Beef Products is generously stepping up to offer a donation and challenging other Easter Beef Buyers to consider making one as well. Show directors are hoping other potential buyers will take up the challenge and help support Easter Seals and the 4-H members who have put so much time and energy into their market steer project, their local 4-H Clubs, and the exhibitors.
