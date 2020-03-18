Elaine Froese has made a living helping farm families discuss what she calls the "undiscussabull."
The Manitoba farmer, relationship coach, author and speaker was one of the keynote presenters at the recent Canadian Young Farmers Forum held in Charlottetown. The four day event attracted over 100 farmers in the under 40 age bracket from across the country.
Froese centered in on one of the most "undiscussabull" topics on a multigenerational farm-- succession. All too often, she said procrastination and conflict avoidance mean the issue is simply not discussed. A 2016 survey in Ontario for example showed that only 16 per cent of farms in the country's largest province had a succession plan.
She said the concept of succession has to be viewed in the context of three intersecting circles -- family, business and ownership and wealth. The operation of a multigenerational farm involves not only the relationships among the family members but making decisions that are in the best long-term, interests of the business. As well, all of the family members have to be able to draw an income from the operation.
Instead of procrastination and avoiding conflict, Froese told the audience the two buzzwords around succession discussions should be fairness and respect. She added "if you think it is up to your parents to decide, that is not a good starting point."
She said it is vital both generations use a financial planner to help determine what income they will need going forward. When she asked the crowd to text her the annual income they needed to live comfortably, the answers ranged from $45,000 to $75,000.
Froese said it is just as vital for the retiring farm couple to identify their financial needs, answering questions like what personal wealth they have that is not tied to the farming operation and how much they are going to need to live comfortably.
The older generation must be willing to share the financials of the farm with the younger generation and that can be done in a variety of ways. Rudi Meier, a dairy farmer from British Columbia who took part in a panel discussion with Froese after her address, said his parents sold him and his siblings shares in the farm and they began directing a portion of their income into paying for the shares when they were in their 20's.
She said discussions about succession should never be held in a time of crisis. She added it is important to make sure everybody is involved in the talks, even siblings that may not be interested in working on the farm and the spouses and partners of the next generation.
"Listen actively and respond to other people's concerns," she said. "It is important to keep moving forward."
Froese explained young farmers should not just expect their parents to hand over the farm, saying "you have to prove that you have a plan that will keep the farm going forward."
Since assumptions can create confusion and mistrust, she encourages people to "look each other in the eye and ask the deeper 'what if?' questions." She said it is vital to understand debt and to make sure the ultimate goal of acquiring more debt is to make more money and not to acquire possessions.
"Do know that money does not equal love," she said. "Some folks are never happy no matter how much they are given and each person needs to be clear about their money scripts and what money means to them."
She recommends having regular family meetings and using a "talking stick" to avoid everybody speaking at once and make sure the tone is kept positive.
