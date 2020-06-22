Farm & Food Care PEI has teamed up with local producers and processors to be able to provide 3,000 free food packages filled with locally sourced items at two giveaway events this summer.
Items in the package include: one litre carton of milk from ADL; one cabbage from MacKenzie Produce; and a 10 lb bag of PEI Potatoes from the PEI Potato Board, McCain Produce, McKenna Bros Ltd and Eastern Farms Ltd.
The first giveaway will be held June 27 at the Pownal Sports Centre from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or the 1,500 packages run out The following weekend, another 1,5000 packages will be given out at Credit Union Place in Summerside during the same hours.
These giveaways will be done in a drive-thru aspect with volunteers placing the packages in the trunks of vehicles. Drivers are asked to stay in their vehicles. This will provide everyone with a contact-less feel to keep everyone safe!
COVID-19 restrictions forced Farm and Food Care PEI’s annual Breakfast on the Farm event to cancel their 2020 event at Mackenzie Produce in Stratford. Since we were unable to host our event, Coordinator Santina Beaton explained "we wanted to find a way to help put food in the hands of islanders while supporting local farmers and businesses."
The last several months have been some of the most challenging our Island has ever seen. COVID-19 placed strains and challenges on Islanders from all walks of life, industries and organizations, not just here on the Island, but across the country and the world. To the health care workers, public health officials, front line retail, truck drivers and other industry staff –thank you!
Each of these businesses, institutions and their staff are doing their part to help keep us safe during such an unprecedented time. However, the president of Farm and Food Care PEI noted there is another group we can’t forget that looked after us during the recent COVID-19 shut down -- our farmers, processors and their staff.
" At no point during this time did our farms slow down, did our processing facilities close or was our distribution of Island foods stopped. " Ron Maynard noted. " Our farming community stepped up and made sure we continued to have safe and healthy food for Islanders and beyond. Please take a moment to acknowledge and thank these people and all essential workers in your community."
He added "To all our partners, we are grateful for their support and contributions to these giveaways, especially to the local businesses who donated and supplied all the tasty Island sourced food.
