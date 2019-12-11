When he began his farming career over 40 years ago, Terry Betker said many producers were reluctant to take the advice of farm management consultants.
So much so that when he decided to leave the family farm ( his brothers are still on the family grain and oilseeds operation in western Manitoba) to train as a farm business management consultant, he took some good natured ribbing from his family.
"They asked me 'do you really expect farmers to pay for that?," he joked, following a presentation on farm financial management staged recently by the Department of Agriculture and Land and the Future Farmers program.
So far they have. He is now the president and CEO of Backswath Management, a Manitoba company focusing primarily on strategic business and succession planning, financial analysis, and risk management.
His presentation to 30 plus young farmers focused on such things as understanding a balance sheet, learning about financial recordkeeping and the broader application of the financial management of the family farm business.
"It is really a topic that generates lots of interest," said Danny Doyle of the Department of Agriculture and Land, who was one of the organizers of the event. "We wanted to offer a session from the perspective of a young farmer."
Doyle said obviously the financial concerns of farmers entering the business are quite different from more established producers or those that are planning for retirement. He said there was good participation from across the province and future sessions may be held if the demand is there.
While many people within the industry often refer to farming as a lifestyle rather than a business, Betker said farming in the era of six figure machinery, corporate concentration and globalization is more complex than ever.
"The margins are getting tighter and tighter and there is always the weather to contend with," he noted. "Running your farm as a business can result in a good life. Never neglect the economics."
While it wasn't a major focus of the day-long presentation, Betker said one topic usually always emerges in any discussion about farm finances-- succession The consultant said it can be a divisive topic that can drive a wedge between family members if it not handled with respect for the views of everybody involved.
"The older generation has to be able to finance their retirement while the younger generation wants to put its own stamp on the operation," he explained. "Sometimes those goals can be in conflict."
Terry has been a farm consultant for over 30 years and has become a popular speaker on management issues to audiences ranging from the Canadian Bankers Association, American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, major farm lenders, international food product and supply companies, agri-marketing and farm management associations, and numerous farm groups. He has made presentations on farm management in the United States, the Netherlands, Chile, Mexico, and New Zealand. He is also a sessional instructor on farm management at the University of Manitoba.
He is also the Canadian representative to the International Farm Management Association, past president of the Canadian Consulting Agrologists Association. Terry is also past founding national director of the Canadian Association of Farm Advisors.
