The Atlantic Farm Mechanization Show has moved its 2021 show from March to November due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The show directors announced the change in a memo to exhibitors in early September. The show had been scheduled for March 4-6. The directors have also changed the dates of the 2023, 2025 and 2027 shows to November.
Applications for exhibiting at the 2021 show will be sent out early in the new year. PEI is represented on the nine member board by producer David Francis and James McIver of Kensington Agricultural Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.