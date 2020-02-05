A farm safety day will be held February 11 at Credit Union Place in Summerside February 11 starting at 8 a.m.
The session is sponsored by the Workers Compensation Board of PEI, the Canadian Society of Safety Engineering and Cavendish Farms. Topics for the day-long event include understanding occupational health and safety legislation, farm equipment safety, supervisor's responsibilities and protecting vulnerable workers.
