Even while she was growing up in downtown Toronto, Ally MacDonald felt she would one day end up working on a farm.
That belief was cemented when she had the opportunity to work on her aunt's farm in British Columbia and she is now pursuing a career in PEI's number one industry at the farm of Vernon and Bertha Campbell. Mull Na Beinne Farms is both a dairy and beef operation, and they also grow potatoes, corn, barley, soybeans, oats and forages.
For the past year and a half, she has been working mainly with the dairy side of the operation but a desire to become proficient in all facets of the Graham's Road farm led her to enroll in the PEI Farm Technician Apprenticeship program.
" I want to learn the crop side of the operation but things are too busy at planting and harvesting for on the job training," she noted.
So far, the experience has been even more than she hoped. The current five week block she and the 13 other first year students are studying focuses on equipment maintenance and safety, with the added incentive of having a small tractor in the meeting room at the Farm Centre to practice on. The second block, which she will take next January, focuses on crop production.
This is the 11th year the PEI Agriculture Sector Council has been offering the training in conjunction with the Apprenticeship Section of the Department of Innovation and Advanced learning and the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture in Truro.
Council Executive Director Laurie Loane explained this is the first time in a few years the class is composed of all first year students ( the blocks are offered in alternating years so the students all study the same topics regardless of their year of study). There were four second year students who had hoped to take the course but their work schedules on the farm would not permit it so they will have to wait two years until the equipment block is offered again.
She said the students cover a range of commodities and come from across the province. The executive director said several new employers have also come on board and this year and three farms have more than one employee in the course.
"The farms see the value in having trained employees that are more valuable to their operation," she said.
Participants must have 1000 hours of work on the farm before entering the program and must complete 5000 hours in addition to the ten weeks of training before they are eligible to write the exam to earn a blue seal. Since the program began, 30 people have qualified for the designation.
Like Ally, Caitlin Rogers did not grow up on a farm and has been working at Monaghan Farms for the past year and a half. He terms the course a great learning experience, adding "I have already gaining a lot of knowledge that I plan on taking back to the farm. This course will give me more confidence to tackle tasks on the farm."
Shawn Power has returned to the family farming operation in Mermaid after a 28 year career in the automotive sector. He views the course as a great opportunity to upgrade his skills adding "growing up on a farm, there was a lot of practices we followed that I didn't really know the reason for -- it was just how it was done I know in this course I have learned the reason behind some of the practices."
As the program enters its second decade, Loane said the dream of setting up a regional training program is slowly becoming a reality. Nova Scotia set to become the second province in the country to offer the training later this year and New Brunswick has made a formal application to set up a program. Newfoundland and Labrador is also exploring the idea and there has also been some interest from Manitoba meaning the program could eventually go national.
