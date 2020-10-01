Farmers Helping Farmers will once again be partnering with Chef Emily Wells and her team at The Mill in New Glasgow.
"In a year where Farmers Helping Farmers has had to cancel several major fundraisers because of COVID-19, we are more grateful than ever for the support of Chef Emily Wells and her team, and everyone who comes out to enjoy her meals in support of our work in Kenya," said Wendy MacDonald, the president of organziation.
There will be seatings at 5pm and 7:30pm both October 9 and 10. The money raised by Emily’s meals will support the work of the Farmers Helping Farmers Education committee, including school food programs, as well as the provision of mosquito nets, books and solar lights to help Kenyan children study at night.
The menu includes curried squash and carrot soup or Soleil’s farm green salad with honey mustard as dressing was the choice of appetizers. The main course is a choice between roasted pork loin with roasted vegetables and mashed potatoes or stuffed roasted red peppers with roasted vegetables and potatoes. For desert there is a choice between apple cranberry crumble or carrot cake. Coffee or tea and a Bread Basket is included. Tickets can be booked through Eventbrite.
