The federal government has expanded eligibility for the Canada Emergency Business program to the agriculture community.
"We heard from many farmers that the Canada Emergency Business Account did not work for them, because many did not meet the payroll criteria," said Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau. "We listened to their concerns, and changed the eligibility to ensure farmers without payroll can now access the $40,000 interest-free loan available under CEBA – up to $10,000 of which is forgiven if the rest is repaid by December 31, 2022."
The minister said producers who are unable to access CEBA can turn towards the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund. The minister added "Farmers can be assured that we have their back, and we are continuing to roll-out supports for our agriculture sector.”
To qualify under the expanded eligibility criteria, applicants with payroll lower than $20,000 would need :a business operating account at a participating financial institution; a Canada Revenue Agency business number, and to have filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return and
eligible non-deferrable expenses between $40,000 and $1.5 million. Eligible non-deferrable expenses could include costs such as rent, property taxes, utilities, and insurance.
The minister said the announcement adds to the federal programs designed to help producers deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. That list includes $3 billion wage top-ups for essential workers delivered through provinces and territories $200 million additional credit for Canadian Dairy Commission to buy surplus butter and cheese; $125 million through Agri-Recovery to manage backlog of cattle and hogs, and other COVID costs; $50 million for first-of-its-kind surplus food purchase program; $77.5 million to help reopen or upgrade processing facilities and improve worker safety; $20 million to ensure capacity and safety of Canadian Food Inspection Agency inspectors; $50 million to help farmers safely welcome seasonal and temporary foreign workers; $5 billion in added capacity to Farm Credit Canada; $173 million in deferred Advance Payment Program loans for cattle, grain and flower producers; $100 million Agriculture & Food Business Solutions Fund to offer financial support to businesses and $100 million for food banks and local food organizations to help food security.
