The chief agricultural economist with Farm Credit Canada is urging a note of caution when viewing the farm cash receipts for 2019 and the first quarter of this year.
J.P. Gervais said that is due to the arrival of a new crop included in the statistics -- cannabis. The 2019 farm cash receipts compiled by Statistics Canada for last year show a 5.7 per cent rise in receipts to sit at $66.1 billion. That is the largest increase in five years, but he told a group of agricultural journalists from across the country on a recent conference call that doesn't give the full picture.
"You are not really comparing apples to apples," he said.
When the cannabis sales are taken out of the equation, he said the growth rate for last year was 2.9 per cent -- just slightly better than the five year average of 2.4 per cent.
He agreed with the contention that many who are growing cannabis may not fit under the standard definition of an agricultural producer. The agricultural economist said the long term benefits of cannabis as a cash crop have yet to be determined.
According to the Statistics Canada data, crop receipts totalled $36.6 billion in 2019, up 3.9% from the previous year. The $1.7 billion increase in licensed cannabis producer receipts during the first full year of legalized recreational use was the largest component of those receipts. In fact, if the cannabis sales are taken out, crop revenues at the national level would have declined 1.1%.
Gervais said the story was similar for the first three months of this year, noting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic won't really be felt until the second quarter. Crop receipts totalled $9.3 billion in the first quarter, up $339.7 million (+3.8%) from the same period in 2019.
"Again that is great news but when you take cannabis out, receipts are down 4.7 per cent," he said. "When the impacts of COVID-19 are figured in next quarter, the decline will likely be even steeper."
The chief agricultural economist said it is too soon to tell what sort of growth rate cannabis production and sales might enjoy going forward. He added " we really need several years of data to make that determination."
Island producers collectively had receipts of $148 million for the first three months of 2020-- a 1.1 per cent increase from the 2019 total of $146 million and a 14.9 per cent hike from the $127 million recorded in the first three months of 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.