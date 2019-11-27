The Atlantic stop for the Farm Credit Canada Young Farmer Summit will be in Charlottetown next February.
The session is planned for February 22 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Rodd Charlottetown. The presentation of the Atlantic Outstanding Young Farmer award will take place following the event.
Speakers for the day will include Dr. Tom Deans, who will talk about "Every Family’s Business." Expectations, duty and tradition are three common reasons why the next generation join the family business. But these same reasons can make staying on the farm emotionally complex. Dr. Tom Deans brings alive the ideas in his New York Times best-selling book Every Family’s Business to challenge what you thought you knew about transitioning your family farm and family wealth.
Stephanie Holmes-Winton will talk about Five Ways to Get More Life from Your Money. Do you feel like you work hard for your money, but you don’t know where it’s going? Join Stephanie Holmes-Winton for this session to learn some easy and practical strategies to make your income work for you. You’ll uncover simple changes that can make a big difference when it comes to your personal finances. Learn how to put that hard-earned money to work for your future and much more to help you get more life from your money, right away!
Ashlyn George, dubbed "The Lost Girls Guide Adventurer" has scaled mountains over 6000 metres, encountering avalanches and erupting volcanoes along the way to flying in a military jet with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds (for fun). Ashlyn’s taste for unique adventures has carried her around the world to 60 countries and all seven continents with a suitcase full of stories to share. Today, Ashlyn is the go-to expert and writer on outdoor adventure activities in Saskatchewan. Follow along for captivating stories, travel tips, advice and adventures from Canada to the world.
"The energy and enthusiasm that the younger generation brings to these events is exactly what Canadian agriculture needs to tap into in order for the industry to continue to grow and thrive," said Michael Hoffort, FCC president and CEO, in announcing a series of eight free events across Canada aimed at engaging young farmers, as well as agri-food and agribusiness entrepreneurs. "The future of Canadian agriculture depends on attracting the next generation of young, bright entrepreneurs, since their dreams and aspirations will someday become our reality."
Young Farmer summits were held during November in Levis, Quebec and Kitchener and Corbyville, Ontario. In addition to the Charlottetown session, events will be held during February and March in Olds, Alberta; Winnipeg, Yorkston, Saskatchewan. and Grande Prairie, Alberta.
