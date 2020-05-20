The Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food (AGRI) will be hearing from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino this Friday as part of its study into the impacts of COVID-19 on agriculture.
The minister will be discussing immigration issues relating to agriculture, especially the Temporary Foreign Workers and the Seasonal Agriculture Workers programs. He will be accompanied by Catrina Tapley, who is the deputy minister; Marian Campbell Jarvis, Assistant Deputy Minister, Strategic and Program Policy; Louis Dumas, Acting Associate Assistant Deputy Minister, Operations and Matt de Vlieger, Director General, Immigration.
The videoconference session is slated to begin at 3 p.m. Atlantic time. The committee is chaired by New Brunswick Liberal MP Pat Finnigan.
