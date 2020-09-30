Irrigation is needed as "one important tool within a large toolbox that farmers need to grow safe and accessible local food," the executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture recently told members of the legislature's Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.
The committee is studying the water withdrawal regulations that will accompany the Water Act. The federation, as well as a number of other agriculture groups, is pressing for an end to the 2002 moratorium on deep water wells for agricultural purposes.
"In an age where we are examining the potential diversification of agriculture on PEI, certainly as we face warmer weather – we are denying the entire industry one tool that is available all across other jurisdictions around the world, "Robert Godfrey told the committee.
The pointed out 2020 was the driest summer since 2001 and he told committee members "The impact of the Water Act and the regulations this Committee has been tasked to review, will impact how we deal with the changing climate in the context of water." The executive director said there needs to be research conducted immediately around the issue of supplemental irrigation for agriculture."
Godfrey reminded the committee members agriculture is the major economic driver in the province, accounting for $3 billion dollars in a $7 billion economy. That factor includes spin-off industries, adding "The success of our farming community has a direct and undeniable impact on our provincial economy and our provincial coffers."
The executive director said the farming community is often criticized for not doing its part environmentally but he argued "the fact is, farmers in this Province have continuously been trying to “raise the bar” when it comes to farming more sustainably."
He noted the federation has been meeting on a regular basis with the PEI Watershed Alliance since 2018 and they have formed the Agri-Watershed Partnership. That group, which includes players from agriculture, government and the environmental community, has been working to mitigate fish kills, reduce soil erosion and develop industry standards based on best management practices. He said the standard is supported by both the federation and the Potato Board and is now being reviewed by the Watershed Alliance. He also noted such initiatives as the Environmental Farm Plans and the 4R nutrient stewardship program.
Calling the Water Act a "foundational piece of legislation", he said the proposed regulations are "discriminatory towards food production." Godfrey went on to say "Agriculture is singled out as the lone industry where the regulations deny access to water for specific purposes. We believe this is unfortunate, and we are frustrated that this continues to be the case despite repeated discussions about this issue."
The executive director told committee members "We truly are facing a crisis. Without water, food simply does not grow. Without water, family farms – who have farmed generations like my own – could be lost. We will lose farms because of this drought. Without water, we do not have reliable access to safe, healthy, local food here in PEI."
He noted research conducted by the Climate Change Laboratory at UPEI shows that over the past six growing seasons, there has been below average rainfall during July and August. Godfrey added the rainfall levels for 2020 don't come anywhere close to the 30 year average.
He added research conducted by UPEI Climatologist Adam Fenech predicts PEI will experience more precipitation overall going forward but dry summers will be the norm for the foreseeable future. Godfrey argued the benefits of supplemental irrigation are clear including an improvement in both quality and quantity of agricultural products and less stress and disease on the plant.
"Without water, nutrients are unable to access the plant," he explained to committee members. "This August, when fertilizer should have been utilized by the plant, we have found residual fertilizer sitting in the field that will remain there until the rain this fall and winter happens. It has no place to go but down and this is one main reason we have nitrates in our groundwater."
Godfrey noted research conducted by the Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change shows 2.4 Billion cubic meters of water is replenished annually through precipitation and PEI uses a total of 1.5% of the replenish rate. Only 2% of that 1.5% of used groundwater is used for irrigation wells. The agriculture wells that were grandfathered in before the moratorium use approximately 2 per cent of that 2 per cent.
"These figures were determined through a scientific methodology that you would think would be irrefutable," he told the committee. "We have contended for years that these numbers provide a solid case against the current moratorium. We continue to argue that the case is clear and the water resource is there for supplemental irrigation"
He pointed to a farm in Argyle Shore that had some irrigation in part of the field. The non-irrigated portion had a moisture content of 4.6 per cent and yield of 214 hundredweight to the acre. Meanwhile, the irrigated crop had a moisture content of 14.6 per cent and yield of 439 cwt to the acre.
" The difference is remarkable," Godfrey said. "It clearly illustrates the case for why PEI agriculture is asking for irrigation. We simply cannot grow food in PEI by hoping and praying for rain."
The executive director said he understands the concerns of Islanders who support the moratorium that the science is not adequate or not detailed enough to support the lifting of the moratorium. He proposed supplemental irrigation should be studied directly, adding the federation wants to work with Dr. Michael Van Den Heuval at the Canadian Rivers Institute.
"Allow him to prove or disprove the current science – give him the green light as soon as possible," he challenged the committee. "This is an open and transparent exercise that gives the Government the opportunity to test and monitor supplemental irrigation in a responsible way that is wide open to the public."
Godfrey said Dr. Van Den Heuval has been critical of the agriculture industry in the past and "we know he will follow the science wherever it leads him and will provide this Committee and Government with the unbiased facts – clear and simple."
He suggested an immediate change in the draft regulations to allow for the research. Godfrey noted "All three parties represented on this Committee speak loudly about their belief in science based decision making. PEIFA shares this view. We understand water, as a public resource, can evoke emotions and fear that drive our decisions. It is why the issue of high capacity wells, and supplemental irrigation is so contentious. Science should lead – to help agriculture and protect our water."
The federation also wants a database for high capacity wells that would provide Islanders with a better picture of exactly how much water is being used and by whom. In addition to the 35 existing agriculture wells, he said the database should include municipal wells, golf courses, aquaculture, hotels and others who use great volumes of water throughout the year.
"PEIFA watched with great interest this past spring as a non-binding motion passed in this chamber related to a moratorium on holding ponds," he said. "Another potential moratorium – another potential discriminatory measure further limiting agriculture’s access to water resources – was extremely disappointing."
He asked all three parties to view the holding ponds as part of a larger irrigation strategy, noting These ponds serve as purposed. They can act as catchment basins to prevent run-off and collect water through rain and snow melt – as well a source for irrigation."
He said the first step would be grandfathering existing ponds, noting they were legally constructed at great cost and government could be subject to litigation if they try to move retroactively. Godfrey argued the best approach would be to bring government and industry together after Dr. Van Den Heuvel finishes his work to put together a responsible and science based irrigation strategy that includes the use of holding ponds.
"The moratorium was always meant to be temporary. However, it has remained in place for 18 years while other industries including golf courses, car washes, and others have had access to high capacity wells," he concluded. "The Water Act should be used to level the playing field – not discriminate against family run farms across PEI. This Committee needs to recommend to Government to follow the science – and if they do not want to trust their own – then approve Dr. Michael Van Den Heuval’s project as soon as possible."
