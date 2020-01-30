The PEI Federation of Agriculture will be holding its 79th Annual General Meeting Friday at Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown.
The agenda will feature a business meeting, discussion on resolutions and a focus on celebrating successes in the organization. In the past year, the PEIFA has been working hard to represent their members on issues such as land, climate change, the Water Act, carbon pricing and other significant challenges. The organization chairs Farm & Food Care PEI, and it had a successful year connecting the agriculture community with consumers to talk about how food is produced here on PEI. This included hosting a Breakfast on the Farm event in August that fed an all PEI breakfast to 1000 people.
The PEIFA also administers administering Environmental Farm Plans for farms across PEI in 2019, promoting farm safety, and promoting agriculture awareness directly to 20 MLA’s on farm as well as students and new-Islanders.
PEI’s own Mary Robinson will be addressing the membership for the first time in her role as the President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture at 10:15 a.m. Marc Desormeaux, Lead Economist for Scotiabank Economics’ Regional Economic Forecasting and Housing Market will provide an agriculture economic outlook specific to PEI. Provincial Agriculture Minister of Agriculture and Land Bloyce Thompson will be unveiling a mental health initiative after lunch and this will be followed by Frank Bugler, one of the councilors within the Farmer Assistance Program the Federation and in partnership with others offers PEI farmers. In addition, the PEIFA will be unveiling a new logo for the first time in 40 years.
At noon, the PEIFA and the Province of PEI will be presenting the Gilbert R. Clements Award for Environmental Farm Planning. The award, named after the late Environment Minister, is given annually to a farm that is economically viable, environmentally sound and socially responsible in the production of high-quality food from sustainable systems. The title includes a cash award of $2,500 along with a keepsake trophy.
