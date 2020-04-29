The founders of Grassroots Dairy United have been named the 2020 winners of the Farm and Food Care PEI Champions Award.
Rayanne Frizzell and Deanna Doctor were slated to receive the award at the organization's annual workshop back in March. However, the workshop agenda was abbreviated due to the discovery of the first Island case of COVID-19.
The “Food & Farming Champion” Award is presented to an individual, organization or business who has taken the initiative to engage with consumers in a conversation about food and farming in PEI. The Champion is someone who is passionate about food and agriculture and proud of our industry –they use their skills to share their stories and provide consumers with accurate information about agriculture and food production.
"Rayanne and Deanna have demonstrated they are true champions of agriculture on PEI in many ways," notes the citation.
As co-founders of Grassroots Dairy United, they bring dairy producers together to promote the dairy industry and educate consumers about agriculture. Rayanne and Deanna coordinated the Dairy Blue Christmas event in 2018. This event was held in several venues across PEI with local dairy producers giving out milk and cookies to thank consumers for their support of the industry and enabling consumers to contact with producers.
Rayanne is a familiar face in agriculture on PEI, holding positions with PEI Provincial Exhibitions and currently with 4-H PEI. She is a co-founder of Atlantic Farm Women’s Conference with the goal of supporting, empowering and educating women in agriculture. Her involvement with the PEI Agriculture Awareness Committee and PEI Dairy Youth Trust enables her to bring an understanding of agriculture and the dairy industry to consumers and PEI students. This is accomplished through the organization of Open Farm Day tours, Agriculture in the Classroom programs and tours of dairy farms for Grade 3 students.
Deanna is relatively new to PEI, but has quickly immersed herself in the agricultural community. She works with her parents on their dairy farm in the Kensington area and is involved in all the major decision-making on the farm. She has shown leadership through her involvement with the Grassroots Dairy United and the Dairy Blue Christmas event, plus has been active in many organizations including the National Holstein Convention, Atlantic Jersey Association and Young Breeders program. Deanna shares her knowledge of the dairy industry and the importance of agriculture with students through the Agriculture in the Classroom program, PEI Dairy Youth Trust farm tours and 4-H PEI.
Deanna and Rayanne are both active on social media promoting agriculture and the dairy industry while communicating with consumers about the care farmers take looking after their animals and environment.
"We thank Rayanne and Deanna for all their hard work in telling the stories of dairy farming and agriculture on PEI and all their efforts in connecting consumers to PEI producers," said Santina Beaton, the coordinator of Farm and Food Care PEI."
