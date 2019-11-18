A workshop on the farm financial management is slated for November 27.
The keynote speaker for the session will be Terry Betker of Backswatch Management Inc.
The day-long session held at the Rodd Royalty, will include such topics as understanding a balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement; understanding the similarities and differences in statements of net worth and balance sheets and financial. recordkeeping.
The session, slated to begin at 10 a.m. is sponsored by the Future Farmers program.
