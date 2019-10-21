The owners of the PEI’s only certified organic beef farm will be presenting the 8th annual George McRobie Lecture at the Sir Andrew Macphail Homestead, Orwell this Friday.
The McRobie speakers are Mike and Evelyn Lafortune owners of the Dexter Cattle Company, North Milton. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a reception offering a soup with biscuit ($6) and a cash bar, followed by the Lecture at 7 p.m. The title of the lecture is “Dexters – Climate Change Warriors“.
The Lafortune’s will share their practical experience as beef producers, marketers and organic producers. Their philosophy of sustainability is focused on a holistic management approach with their Dexter cattle and the environment. Mike and Evelyn will speak about how the business decisions they make directly impact their own farm while contributing to their broader community and an enhanced local economy. They recognize the opportunity on PEI for consumers to live close to where their food is produced.
Dexter cattle are a heritage dual purpose breed originating in Ireland. They are the smallest of the European cattle breeds. They stand at only 92 cm-107 cm at the shoulder and weigh on average 300 -350 kg.
This special lecture series is named in honour of Dr. George McRobie. Dr. McRobie was one of the world’s leading proponents of sustainable agriculture and appropriate small-scale technology. He was a close friend and colleague of the radical economist E.F. Schumacher, whose landmark book ‘Small Is Beautiful’ made such an impact in the latter part of the 20th century.
The Sir Andrew Macphail Homestead is located at 271 Macphail Park Road, Orwell. Admission to the lecture is by donation.
