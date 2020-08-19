With crops shriveling almost before the eyes of producers and reports of equipment and fields catching fire due to extreme heat, Robert Godfrey said it way past time for the provincial government to act.
Specifically, the executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture wants a green light for a study on the subject of the water needs of the agricultural industry that would be conducted by a team headed by Dr. Michael Van den Heuvel, who is chair of the Canadian Rivers Institute, a Canada Research Chair in Watershed Ecological Integrity and professor at the University of Prince Edward Island.
Godfrey said the federation has long supported the lifting of the 2002 moratorium on deep water wells for agricultural purposes and replacing it with a case by case analysis of any irrigation request, using science as the deciding factor.
The moratorium was originally put in place for a year to allow for further scientific study. Virtually the only thing those supporting and opposing the moratorium agree on is that has never happened.
Godfrey pointed out hot, dry summers have been the norm over the last four years, adding that "praying for rain" really isn't an effective strategy. The executive director said the board of directors of his organization heard a presentation from Dr. Van den Heuvel and his team last year and agreed to become the primary partner in the study.
The UPEI professor and his team are already conducting a five year study on environmental stream flow, which was started by the previous Liberal government of Wade MacLauchlan in 2016 as part of the planning for the Water Act. While the act has been passed, consultations on the regulations are ongoing and are expected to continue this fall.
Godfrey said research has to focus on whether supplemental irrigation can be introduced sustainably, but so far there has been little interest in even looking into the matter. He is also worried a motion passed during the spring legislature session calling for a moratorium on holding ponds will further limit the options of producers as they try to deal with the new normal of climate change.
He noted the Island experience is in stark contrast to what is happening in other areas of the country. Saskatchewan, for example, recently launched a $4 billion project to irrigate up to 500,000 acres of land over the next decade .
While saying supplemental irrigation is not a "silver bullet" that will solve all the challenges of climate change, he noted the moratorium does put Island growers at a disadvantage compared to their counterparts in other areas of the country.
He maintained agriculture has the potential to help the province recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19 but right now there are a number of fields across the province with a moisture content of five per cent or lower. While some timely rains would certainly help, Godfrey said hot, dry summers have now become a fact of life and a science based approach to dealing with the issue of supplemental irrigation is needed.
