As this issue went to press, the provincial government announced financial help for the agriculture community as part of its ongoing response to COVID-19.
A $4.7 million package will help the potato industry with shipping and storage costs of potatoes earmarked for processing. Agriculture and land Minister Bloyce Thompson said the measure is designed to help mitigate a potato surplus resulting from market conditions related to COVID-19.
The closure of the restaurant industry has resulted in less demand for french fries, and processors like Cavendish Farms are cutting back the volume they buy from the 2019 crop and advising growers to reduce acreage for this year.
Thompson said they are also instituting a change to the AgriStability Program that includes paying the provincial portion of the costs to increase the coverage level for producers enrolled in the program from 70 per cent to 85 per cent, and removing the reference margin limit which will have a positive impact on the livestock industry. That change has long been requested by a number of groups within the industry.
In addition, the province is offering interim payments of up to 75 per cent to get funding into producer’s hands in a timely manner. When combined, he said this will provide an estimated $5.6 million in support for farmers over two years.
“Prince Edward Island was built by our Island’s hard-working farming and fishing families and communities. It is important for not only our economy and food supply, but also our culture and tradition that they remain productive during the pandemic,” said Premier Dennis King. “As our province deals with the consequences of COVID-19, government is committed to working with partners to ensure our primary industries can remain strong and resilient.”
Thompson also announced the AgriInsurance Program will offer a 10 per cent discount on the producer’s share of insurance premiums, saving farmers an estimated $3.2 million over two years.
“The current global situation is creating uncertainty for our farm community and immediate support is necessary for the sustainability of our agriculture industry and the long-term strength of our food supply system,” said the minister. “By supporting the industry, and our farm families and workers, our province can retain economic strength and prepare for a return to full economic activity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.