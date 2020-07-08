In marketing terms, it might be called a "soft launch."
A study on land banking conducted by researcher, blogger and organic farmer Kevin Arsenault that was commissioned with considerable fanfare shortly after the Dennis King government took office has been posted on the website of the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy for some time. The government, which paid $50,000 for the study, did not announce its release.
Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Steven Myers has not responded to calls or emails from this paper for comment on the report. However, an access to information request filed by a third party (Arsenault was notified of the request by the province since it involved his information) shows the province would have preferred the document remain private.
"There was quite an about face on the part of government," Arsenault said in an interview. "They indicated when I was hired it was their intention to make the document public but something changed."
In an email to Arsenault dated January 23 (the report was turned in to government on December 19 of last year), Myers said "at this point I'm not sure we will be communicating it to the public." The veteran minister told Arsenault the report had "many topics that were outside the scope that I laid out to you and I feel much of the content will create a distraction in the public and take away from the important focus of land and how to protect ownership of it."
In particular, the minister takes issue with Arsenault's recommendation that soil organic matter should be a primary focus in establishing any land banking system. Myers maintains "while organic matter is very important, it is not part of my scope, calling it a "distraction" from his goals for a land bank.
"As we move forward to a public discuss on a land bank, I want to focus on the mechanics of how we acquire and disperse and who should do it," Myers said in the email. "Your document will be a useful tool in creating that."
The minister's email was in response to several Arsenault had sent him asking for a meeting to the discuss the department's communications strategy and plans for making it public." He reminded the minister "you'll recall that when we met in your office early on the project with several other staff from your department you indicated the report would be made public once your department had a chance to read and review it."
Arsenault said he was not aware the document was on the department's website until Summerside-South Drive MLA Stephen Howard asked the minister to table the document during debate on departmental estimates.
"I’ve not seen this report, but I’ve seen documents indicating it would not be accepted unless the department was satisfied with it," said the Green Party transportation critic. " Here we see that the department has paid for it so we’re therefore satisfied. Where is it? I’m sure the public would like to see what they paid for."
Arsenault said he had been in touch with the Green Party to ask if they would have the report tabled. He speculated that may be the reason why the government decided to post it on the website.
"Something changed, that is for sure, in the attitude of government towards my report," he said. adding he had submitted a first draft of the document to government officials last October and there were no major changes asked for.
Third Party Leader Sonny Gallant also asked questions on the report during debate on departmental estimates. Myers told him the report was under his department since "this is the section of government that acquires lands. This is where the people with the expertise in the legal component of land reside. "
Both Howard and Gallant asked whether the contract followed the request for proposals requirement for goods and services. Myers said the study was not tendered, noting government reached out to Arsenault to do the work.
