While the dry weather has certainly impacted grains and oilseeds crops, the general manger of the PEI Grain Elevator Corporation noted the situation varies considerably across the province.
"Generally speaking, conditions are better in the west and drier in the east," Neil Campbell said. "Hopefully everybody gets some more rain in the next couple of weeks for the soybeans and corn and of course for the potato guys that still have crop that is sizing up."
Campbell said the quality of oats, wheat and barley has been pretty good considering the lack of rainfall. As of August 20, Island barley was priced at $262 a metric tonne for orders eight metric tonnes or over. Eastern corn was $295 a metric tonne while 48% soybean meal was $565 a tonne.
The general manager said he is expecting grain prices to be relatively strong this fall compared to last year. The Island net wheat price on August 14 was $270 a metric tonne.
Campbell said the Grain Elevator Corporation completed the second phase of its in expansion plan this year, increasing the capacity at the Elmsdale elevator by 2,000 metric tonnes. An expansion last year at the Roseneath elevator increased the capacity for growers in the eastern part of the province by 9,000 metric tonnes.
The general manager hopes the final phase of the project, which will see the Kensington grain elevator expand by 14,000 tonnes, will be completed in 2021. He explained "originally we were hoping to have everything done this year but COVID-19 slowed us down. As it was, we just got the Elmsdale elevator finished before the harvest began."
Campbell explained the project had to be taken in stages, because there are only so many trades people in the Maritimes with the skill set to do the work and they are in high demand. He noted "we just couldn't guarantee we could get the Kensington expansion done in time and so we decided to wait."
The elevator, which is a Crown corporation with a board of directors chaired by Alvin Keenan, recently received a $9.5 million loan guarantee on a revolving line of credit from the province. The money is slated to be paid back to the Bank of Nova Scotia by July 31 of next year.
