For the first time in three years, Island potato producers are getting a break from Mother Nature when it comes to planting.
Back in 2018, the cold and wet weather during late April and May precluded what has been called the "harvest from hell", when growers had to deal with virtually every form of bad weather during the summer and a cold and wet fall resulted in several thousand acres being left in the ground. When last May started repeating that pattern many growers were worried, but the outlook did improve as the season went on.
This time around, growers are dealing with reduced acreage as COVID-19 has resulted in lost markets , but at least the weather is cooperating. With the exception of some rain in early May, there has been good planting weather and the general manager of the PEI Potato Board estimates the vast majority of the crop should be in the ground by the end of the month.
"I would say we will be around the 50 per cent mark by this Saturday (May 23), Greg Donald said on May 21. "If the weather conditions are good, about six per cent of the crop can be planted in a day."
The potato specialist with the Department of Agriculture and Land agreed. Lorraine MacKinnon said the week of May 18 saw planting really start to ramp up. She said "things are looking good in the forecast right now and if it stays that way we will have a good start to the season not only for potatoes but all crops. Growers have a lot to worry about now and if we can get the crop planted under good conditions that takes one more worry off their plate."
Donald said many growers in the Orwell area were essentially done as of the third full week of May. That is traditionally the area where the crop is planted first since the soil tends to dry up quicker. He said a late season frost on May 20 had little impact since there has been little to no emergence.
"We need the soil to warm up a little bit but the forecast is reasonably good until the end of the month," Donald said.
However, he cautioned that a relatively early plantings season is not always an indicator of crop success, noting a cold period can lengthen the time between planting and emergence. On the other hand, he noted, good growing conditions can lead to relatively quick emergence.
"Hopefully growers will have a good year in terms of weather," he said. "They are dealing with a number of challenges now related to COVID-19 and they could use a break from Mother Nature."
With thousands of pounds of processing potatoes from last year's crop still in warehouses across PEI, Cavendish Farms has told its growers to cut their planting projections by 15 per cent across the board. Donald said the board is also projecting a decrease in tablestock acreage in the range of ten per cent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.