With the first year of its second century now almost in the books, the executive director of the PEI 4-H Council is both optimistic and excited about what the future holds.
A new club in Rose Valley just marked its first anniversary November 10 and Rayanne Frizzell noted the club in O'Leary was revitalized in 2017 after an absence of several years. She said the program, established in 1918 as the Boys and Girls Clubs, recently added a third pillar to the traditional foundations of agriculture and home economics, namely STEM. It stands for science, technology, energy and math and she explained it includes some programs that have traditionally been part of 4-H like small engine repair, as well as newer programs like the biofutures project which allows senior members to learn more about careers in bioscience.
It also includes some new projects like electricity and Lego that are more engineering based, allowing members to explore science from a different direction.
"We are trying to blend the traditional projects with new and emerging opportunities to make sure that we stay relevant as well as show our senior members potential careers in agriculture," she said.
While a declining non-farming population is definitely a challenge, Frizzell said it also presents an opportunity to involve youth who do not come from an agricultural background. So far, they have been experiencing considerable success, as only one third of the 500 members in the 20 clubs across the province live on a farm.
"While the roots of 4-H will always remain agricultural, we are about learning, building skills and building self-confidence, through club projects and camps and conferences," she explained. "The life skills you learn in 4-H will serve you well no matter what you go on to do in life."
The executive director said one of the key elements to the long-term success of the program has been attracting top quality leaders-- many of whom have come through the program themselves and want to give back to the next generation.
She said the emphasis may be on fun and being with friends when youngsters enter the program, but "most people who look back at the end of their years as a member realize the value and importance of what they have learned and they want to pass that on to others." Frizzell added "anyone who has gone through 4-H is proud of their involvement with the program."
