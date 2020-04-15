The fallout from COVID-19 is continuing to impact the Island's number one industry in countless ways.
With planting season just around the corner, the details around the arrival of the temporary foreign workers that comprise a significant amount of the workforce have yet to be worked out. That detail is even more significant for this region since we are not near any of the four designated airports for international travel namely Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. That means an extra layer of logistics has to be worked out to get the workers to the Cradle of Confederation and put in self-isolation for 14 days.
If the workers began arriving around the time you read this, that would mean they would be able to go to work May 1 but in all probability it is going to be later than that. It is just one more unknown in what has rapidly become a sea of unknowns since the virus was first found in China late last year.
The virus has resulted in changes in processing plants like Atlantic Beef Products to allow for physical distancing. Company president Russ Mallard notes workers also have their temperature checked twice daily and anyone with a reading of 38 degrees or higher is immediately sent home.
As well, the temporary end of restaurant dining (under the guidelines in PEI and most other provinces, restaurants are restricted to take out service only) has meant a sharp drop in demand for many commodities. Cavendish Farms has cut back production at its two plants in New Annan because its fast food customers like McDonald's and Wendy's have seen a sharp drop in demand. As more consumers rediscovered eating at home, there was an initial spike in the sale of tablestock potatoes but that has now begun to level off.
Some jurisdictions have been forced to dump milk as the industry was not able to pivot fast enough from a decline in restaurant sales to an increase in store sales. Gordon MacBeath, who is the chair of Dairy Farmers of PEI, said the relatively small size of the Island market has made that transition quicker and he is hoping no milk will have to be dumped.
The directors of the Easter Beef Show and Sale have received some good news following their heartbreaking decision last month to cancel the event for the first time in its 69 year history. The province has stepped up to the plate to contribute $20,500 to help offset the losses faced by directors and exhibitors.
Meanwhile, Atlantic Beef Products made a $3000 donation to Easter Seals and three companies-- Sollio Agriculture, Agro Coop and Kensington Farmer's Coop, team up to make a $1,400 donation to Easter Seals as well as a $100 donation to each of the 16 4-H members who planned to exhibit.
A number of buyers have also came forth to purchase animals from exhibitors they have traditionally brought from in the past. All this indicates the spirit of the show and sale is alive and well and I have no doubt the organizers will follow through on their promise to make the 2021 show the best ever.
