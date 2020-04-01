The decision by Ottawa to permit temporary foreign workers into the country provided they meet the protocol established to stop the spread of COVID-19 is welcome news to many Island farmers.
While the executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture called it "a bit of good news" Robert Godfrey added there are still a number of details yet to be worked out. When the federal government signaled it was prepared to shut down the border, Godfrey said he began hearing from members.
"A lot of the bigger operations especially rely on the temporary foreign workers because they just can't find enough people locally," he said.
Like anyone else coming into the country, the workers will have to be in self-isolation for 14 days and show no symptoms of the virus before they can take up their positions. In many cases, especially under the Seasonal Agriculture Worker Program which draws workers from Mexico and Caribbean, many of the same workers come back to the same farm year after year. Godfrey said there are approximately 400 temporary foreign workers who come to the Island each year, which represents about eight per cent of the agriculture workforce.
As this issue went to press there was no indication when the workers might start to arrive. With planting just around the corner, Godfrey said the ideal situation would be the workers would arrive in early April and complete their isolation period before planting began.
"We want to make sure all workers are safe," he said. "The timelines are getting pretty tight now."
The district director of the National Farmers Union agreed. Doug Campbell said there is a short timeframe, especially in some more temperate parts of the country where planting begins in mid to late April.
"It will depend on what kind of a spring we get," he said. "There are just so many unknown questions."
Unlike some other industries, Godfrey noted agriculture does not have the option of pressing the postponement button. He noted" the growing season is only so long, coronavirus or no coronavirus." He noted the backup in the rail system caused by a blockade opposing an oil pipeline in western Canada has already slowed delivery of many supplies.
"We are being told by our suppliers that you have to plan ahead to make sure deliveries arrive on time," Campbell added.
The president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture was also pleased with the announcement regarding the temporary workers. Mary Robinson, who is a former president of the Island federation, said "Farmers are pleased to see the government respond so promptly to the looming shortage of agri-food workers and we are committed to working with all the appropriate agencies and departments to ensure their entry maintains strict public health protocols to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Top of mind for Canadian farmers is ensuring the safety and health of all Canadians. The next top priority is ensuring a constant food supply during the COVID-19 pandemic for all Canadians."
Nationally, the NFU has also called for provisions allowing temporary foreign workers for agriculture into the country to be implemented as quickly as possible while ensuring the health and safety of all farmers and workers.
"Our economic security depends on maintaining our farms’ capacity to plant and grow food for Canadians, and migrant farm workers and their families depend on the wages earned in Canada every year," the national office notes in a statement.
On another front, Godfrey said he was happy to hear the lending capacity of Farm Credit Canada has been extended by $5 billion during the crisis. At the same time, he said he is conscious of the fact that may mean more debt for producers.
"We need to make sure we keep the future in mind," he said. "We don't want to create a situation where farmers are forced to deal with an extraordinary debt load in the future."
