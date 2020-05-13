"Compared to what the industry was asking for it is about ten cents on the dollar."
That was how the president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture reacted to the $252 million aid package announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help the Canadian agriculture industry deal with the impact of COVID-19.
Ron Maynard noted the national federation had been asking for a package in the range of $2.6 billion, saying it represented the collective losses of the industry. The long-time dairy producer said farmers are now starting the process of planting this year's crop and were looking for a strong signal that Ottawa had their back.
While he is grateful for the announcement, Maynard predicted it may make some growers rethink their planting decisions. He explained time is a luxury producers no longer have as the growing season is only so long on PEI and "Mother nature doesn't wait for government or COVID. When it is planting time you have to decide quickly whether you are going to plant."
Maynard said COVID-19 has impacted virtually every commodity. The closure of restaurants has created a glut in marketplace. Several major livestock processing plants have been shut down or reduced production due to outbreaks of the virus, meaning thousands of animals ready for market now have no home.
The federation president said there is already a great deal of uncertainty for vegetable and horticulture producers, many of whom suffered significant damage in the wake of Post Tropical Storm Dorian last fall.
The federation president also praised recent provincial funding announcements for the industry including $8.8 million for business risk management programs and $4.7 million to help with trucking and storage of processing potatoes that are now surplus due to declining demand.
Maynard said he would like to have seen both levels of government step up to the plate much sooner given the tight timelines producers are now facing.
The women's district director of the National Farmers Union agreed the funding will be a help, but Edith Ling said it falls far short of the support other sector of the economy are receiving. She said "it seems there is not an appreciation on the part of governments about the importance of agriculture."
Ling is also disappointed in the federal government's reliance on business risk management programs to help producers deal with the crisis, saying many of the programs were not working for the maximum benefit of producers before the pandemic hit.
"This is a once in a lifetime situation and you can't deal with it using the existing programs," she said. "Even if farmers qualify, it will be months and sometimes years before they see a payout. "
With COVID-19 impacting virtually every facet of the industry, she said producers simply can't afford to wait. Ling said "they need the money right now or there will be people forced out of the industry. Who is going to feed people if farmers disappear?"
