The title of Supreme Grand Champion of the 2019 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair's dairy cattle show was bestowed on a five-year-old Holstein cow that was bred on Prince Edward Island. Idee Windbrook Lynzi was bred by Idee Holsteins, but has since been sold to Frank and Diane Borba, JM Valley Holsteins, Richard W. and Shannon Allyn, and Stephane Gendreau.
The grand champion of each of the Royal's four dairy shows plus the grand champion of the National Milking Shorthorn show which was held elsewhere earlier this fall, were paraded into the ring at the Royal for the selection process.
An Islander was among the slate of judges at this year's fair in Toronto. Jon Raymond Dykstra was handed the duties of judging the junior showmanship competition in the National Jersey Show.
Island-owned cattle had a very good showing at this year's Royal. The following results were garnered by Island Holstein exhibitors:
Intermediate Calf (49 shown): Knonaudale Door Aggie, Diamond Hill Farms and Elmer Weeks - fifth; Cobequid Radiant Real Deal, Beckholm Holsteins - 45th.
Senior Calf (53 shown): Heart And Soul JK DBack Gold ET, Elmer Weeks and Frank & Diane Borba - 28th; Weeksdale Dundee Diode, Beckholm Holsteins - 33rd.
Summer Yearling (40 shown): Hammertime Doorman Nova ET, Elmer Weeks, F. & D. Borba, J. & G. Gonzalez, and Select Farm and Export Services, second; Brabandale Sidekick Amazon, Elmer Weeks and Rocky Allen - ninth.
Milking Yearling (23 shown): Idee Imac 645, Elmer Weeks, F. & D. Borba, and Hodglynn Holsteins - first.
Senior Three Year Old (19 shown): Weeksdale Brodnick Delauney, Elmer Weeks - fifth.
Four Year Old (22 shown): Idee Goldchip Lauranne, Idee Holsteins and Lookout Holsteins - 21st.
Idee Holsteins was third in the calculations for premier breeder in the Holstein show.
In the Ayrshire ring, Forever Schoon Farm had the third place senior calf with Forever Schoon Pocahontas. A sixth place ribbon was handed to Dream Ridge Wild Child, a summer yearling owned by Blackaddar Farms, Dream Ridge Ayrshires, and Huronholm Ayrshires.
