While the resumption of beef and hog shipments to China will likely have a modest impact on Island producers, the news comes as a welcome relief to the livestock industry.
The world's most populated country closed its borders to both beef and hog shipments claiming improper paperwork. the move was widely seen as another chapter in the ongoing dispute between the two countries following Canada's arrest of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, at the request of the United States.
The Canadian Federation of Agriculture had joined the Canadian Cattlemen's Association and the Canadian Pork Council in calling on the federal government to exert pressure on China to end the ban. CFA president Mary Robinson said the return to the market is welcome news.
The former president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture noted pork exports to China represented $514 million in 2018, making it the third-largest export market for that sector. Canadian beef producers shipped $97 million in exports to China last year representing 2.6 per cent of the sector's export market.
"China represents a key market for Canadian agriculture, so this positive news regarding beef and pork is very welcome and significant," Robinson said. "CFA will continue to monitor the canola situation closely and are hopeful that Ambassador Dominic Barton's keen understanding of the importance of Canadian agriculture will help resolve and restore the Chinese market for Canadian farmers."
The general manager of the PEI Hog Board said the recent spread of African Swine Fever in China likely played a role in helping to end the ban. Tim Seeber said the Canadian industry has heard reports that close to half of the Chinese herd may have the disease and "they are looking to purchase disease free animals whereever they can get them."
He explained the Chinese market has traditionally taken even the hard to sell cuts and many large plants across the country have been forced to dispose of those parts since there was little in the way of an alternative market.
The general manager is not expecting the resumption will have a major impact on prices, noting the Canadian price is heavily influenced by the American market. Seeber said if the U.S. and China end their economic standoff, that could result in higher prices "but we will just have to wait and see."
The executive director of the PEI Cattle Producers said she has also received a number of call from producers asking if there will be a price increase. Amanda Miller explained "I have been telling them we will have to wait and see."
Although there have been some shipments to China , it is not a major market for Island cattle. However, the lost market did result in a surplus of cattle across the country and she said "everybody views this as really, really good news."
Now that the livestock situation has been resolved, Robinson is calling on Ottawa to turn its efforts to the other major agricultural stumbling block between the two countries-- canola. The Chinese market, which was worth $2.7 billion in 2018, has been closed since March.
" The economic losses of canola exports to China in particular is hurting our entire country and CFA continues to call on the federal government to prioritize reopening markets for all Canadian agricultural exports that are critical to not only our farmers and producers but the entire value chain," she said. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.