Don Jardine of the PEI Climate Change Laboratory will be taking part in a panel on "Disrupters and Drivers for Canadian Agriculture in the next decade during the annual meeting of the Canadian federation of Agriculture planned for next week in Ottawa.
Jardine will be joined on the Tuesday morning panel by Jeff MacKinnon of truLeaf talking about vertical agriculture and Shawn Sparling of Nokia on E-machines and 5G. The session will be moderated by Todd Lewis of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan.
The meeting, chaired by Islander Mary Robinson in her capacity as president, begins Monday night with a welcome reception. The Tuesday morning agenda will also include a panel discussion on "Consumer Messaging: How we get Urban Canada Excited about Agriculture" with Marty Seymour of Farm Credit Canada as moderator. The presenters will be Len Kahn of Nourish Food Marketing on Millennials and GenZers Expectations: Christina Crowley-Arklie from Crowley + Arklie Strategy & Co on Enhancing Agriculture’s Public Trust: Agriculture’s Positive Profile with Urban Canada with Justin Kingsley from Speakers’ Spotlight and Mike Verdonck of Groupe Stell-Ag talking about Not Organic….But Healthier.
The afternoon session will begin with a corporate leaders update from Stuart Person, Senior Vice-President, Agriculture, MNP LLP; Garth Whyte, President & CEO, Fertilizer Canada and Marshall Graves, Regional Sales Manager, John Deere.
The remainder of the afternoon agenda will include a business meeting, a presentation from John Stackhouse of RBC, an address entitled "Owning the Global Food Podium with Michael Hoffort, President & CEO, Farm Credit Canada and the presentation of the Brigid Rivoire Mental Health Award. Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude-Bibeau and New Democratic Party Agricultural Critic Alistair MacGregor will also address the delegates.
The agenda on Wednesday will include remarks from Conservative Party Agricultural Critic John Barlow. Theo de Jager, who is president, World Farmers Organisation will present an update form that group. Dr. Greg Keefe, who is the dean of the Atlantic Veterinary College, will also be addressing the meeting in his role as president of the Deans Council.
The afternoon agenda will begin with updates from Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, CN; Paul Hoekstra, Government and Industry Relations, Syngenta Canada Inc. and Cam Baker, Director of Government and Industry Affairs, Nutrien. Sonny Gray will provide an update from the 1: Yukon Agricultural Association while Marcel Hacault will talk about the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association.
Bronwynne Wilton from the Wilton Consulting Group will roll-out the Canadian Agri-Food Sustainability Initiative. There will also be a panel on the future for rules based trade moderated by Theo de Jager of the World Farmers Organziation. The speakers will include Al Mussell of Agri-Food Economic Systems on the International Trading landscape: Canada’s Vision for International Trade with Aaron Fowler, of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada; Evan Mangino, from U.S. Embassy and Delphine Sallard from the European Union.
