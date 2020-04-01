John Jamieson joked it was one of the smallest crowds he has ever spoken to.
The former deputy minister of agriculture and fisheries and executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture was back in the province recently in his new role as CEO of the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity to address the third annual workshop held by Farm and Food Care PEI. It was one of the last agriculture meetings held before concerns over social distancing resulted in the cancellation of virtually all public gatherings.
The organizers had planned for just over 40 and when only a dozen people showed up, they decided to abbreviate the event and adjourn after Jamieson's address. The food that was ordered for the noon luncheon was donated to the Upper Room Food Bank.
Jamieson focused his presentation on the results of the 2019 Public Trust Research study conducted by the Guelph-based organziation. The sampling of over 2,100 Canadians from coast to coast is designed to determine the level of trust in the country's food system.
The survey showed 35 per cent of Canadians feel the food system is headed in the right direction, which represents a drop of one percent from the 2018 survey. The majority of those survey (42 per cent last year and 41 per cent in 2018) were unsure about whether the country was going down the right path while 24 per cent were convinced the country foot system is going in the wrong direction-- again an increase of one percent. Men are much more convinced the food system is following the right path--41 per cent compared to 28 per cent for women. South of the border, 26 per cent of Americans are happy with the direction of the food system in that country, 44 per cent are unsure and 30 per cent feel it is heading down the wrong track.
For the fourth year in a row, Jamieson noted the rising cost of food was the top concern mentioned by 64 per cent of respondents. The others making the top five were keeping healthy food affordable (62 per cent), rising health care costs (58 per cent), rising energy costs (56 per cent) and safety of food imported from outside Canada (52 per cent). Other concerns were climate change (50 per cent), food safety (49 per cent), humane treatment of farm animals (43 per cent), having enough food to feed Canada (39 per cent) and having enough food to feed people outside of Canada (23 per cent).
The survey showed 60 per cent of Canadians felt positively towards Canadian agriculture. Jameson said 91 per cent of those surveyed said they knew little or nothing about modern farming practices but 60 per cent are interested in knowing more.
He noted PEI had the highest response in the country when it comes to concerns about the use of pesticides in food production with over 60 per cent of respondents strongly concerned about the issue compared to the national average of 46 per cent.
A clear majority of respondents (64 per cent compared to 58 percent in 2018) said they have no problem consuming meat, milk and eggs if farm animals are treated decently and humanely.
When it comes to transparency in how they do business, 34 per cent of national respondents said they felt farmers conducted themselves in a transparent fashion. That figure was even higher in PEI at 42 per cent.
"Farmers are where people want to get their information about food, he told the meeting.
When it comes to who consumers trust in the food system, farmers were in top spot at 42 per cent followed by university researchers (39 per cent) and the Canadian agriculture system overall at 36 per cent). Governments and food processors trailed significantly at 15 and 14 per cent respectively).
Producers also topped the list when it came to who Canadians hold responsible to provide credible information about the food system at 71 per cent followed by processors (67 per cent) and government (65 per cent).
For the 2020 survey, Jamieson said the centre plans to add some new areas including the level of restaurant dining, food waste and environment. They also plan increased study into regional differences. For example, he said year after year a higher percentage of people in Quebec think the food system is going in the right direction compared to anywhere else in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.