Jersey Canada will be holding its annual general meeting virtually September 10.
National President John Vander Wielen will be hosting the meeting, which begins at 2 p.m. Atlantic time. Participants are asked to register on the Jersey Canada website.
The meeting will review the financial statements of the association, receive reports from the Board of Directors, committees and staff and address any new business that comes before the meeting.
