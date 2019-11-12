The National Farmers Union in New Brunswick (NFU-NB) in coordination with NFU Youth members, La Via Campesina (LVC) North America and La Ferme Terre Partagée are hosting approximately 30 La Via Campesina youth delegates from across North America this week.
The week -long sessions, which began on remembrance Day. ,will include topics such as, climate justice, popular peasant feminism and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Peasants. An afternoon outing will allow delegates to visit an Indigenous run food centre. Evenings of the conference will feature Acadian music and cultural history. Residents of the local community and NFU-NB members are invited to attend the social evening on Wednesday.
Some of the main goals of the gathering are strengthening relationships, energizing one another to take leadership roles within LVC, learning about each other’s respective struggles and histories, and mobilizing for common action.
“The youth of LVC is the present and the future of the movement, it’s our responsibility to be sure that the youth are well represented inside the region and also at the international level,” says Pierre‐Olivier Brassard, cooperative member of Ferme Terre Partagée and NFU-NB Board Member. “Peasant agroecology and food sovereignty is what we stand and fight for! We look forward to sharing collective knowledge about LVC processes, both regionally and internationally, learning together in horizontal learning structures, and bringing back our experiences to our respective organizations.”
The conference is taking place at the Rogersville Community Centre. Simultaneous translation is be provided for Spanish-English. The open social evening will take place November 13th at 7:30pm at the Rogersville Community Centre; all are welcome, with no cost.
