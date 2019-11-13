After listening to the chair of the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission explain land ownership limits, it is easy to understand why many people get confused about the issue.
Scott MacKenzie essentially told members of the legislature's Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability the limits in the 1982 act of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 for corporations are firmly set but flexibly applied. That must have come as a bit of a shock to some freshmen MLA's, who will have to decide next year whether to retain that flexibility.
The "firm" part is the limits themselves. They were set when the act was passed in 1982 and have never been altered. The "flexible" part results from how they are calculated. In 2015, the concept of arable versus non-arable land was introduced, allowing for an exemption of up to 400 acres for individuals or 1,200 for corporations for non-arable land. Another major change has been the lease in/lease out provisions that allows for an exemption of up to 500 acres for individuals and 1,500 acres for corporations for land leased to others.
"If you lease out 500 acres that gives you an availability to bring in 500 acres as well," the chairman indicated.
MacKenzie explained when the exemptions for non-arable land and the lease in/lease out provisions are included, the upper limits rise to 1,900 acres for individuals and 5,700 acres for corporations. While he concedes those benchmarks are not reached very often, he described them as the "real maximums."
The legislation that allows for the lease in/lease out provisions has a sunset clause that expires December 31,2020. If it is to continue, new legislation will be needed and that could be a challenge in a minority legislature. MacKenzie argued farmers should know as quickly as possible if the clause will be renewed so they will not suddenly find themselves over the limit. That is hard to disagree with but the issue has the potential to be a bit of a hot potato and controversial issues are seldom dealt with quickly by politicians.
Just before the legislature opening, Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson announced public consultations will be held as part of a comprehensive review of both the Lands Protection Act and the Planning Act.
On another front, this issue marks our annual tribute to 4-H on PEI. The largest rural youth movement in the country began its second century in PEI this year. Despite a declining farm population, 4-H has been able to stay both relevant and fun to today's youth. It has also been able to attract members from beyond the farm gate-- only one third of the 500 plus 4-H'ers in the 20 clubs across the Island live on a farm.
There is every reason to believe the 4-H movement will be providing a fun opportunity to learning and social interaction for generations to come. It is a major testament to the organization that many members go on to be leaders and serve the program at the local, provincial and national levels.
